Dentist Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Stealing Patients’ Pain Meds During Surgery

Dr. Phillip M. Jensen, a once-prominent dentist in Rochester, Illinois, was sentenced on Dec. 18, 2024, to 15 years in federal prison for a series of crimes that included stealing fentanyl meant for his patients, performing surgeries without adequate pain management, and falsifying medical records. In addition to his prison term, Jensen, 64, was fined $200,000.



Jensen’s offenses, which spanned nearly three years, came to light after patients began showing visible signs of pain during surgery. His actions seriously harmed patients and violated the trust of those who relied on him for care.



“This case underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting the public from those who exploit their position of trust in health care,” U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris said.



A Pattern of Deception and Harm

Jensen pleaded guilty in August 2024 to multiple charges, including drug diversion, acquiring controlled substances by fraud, tampering with consumer products resulting in serious bodily injury, and falsifying health care records. The charges stemmed from a scheme in which Jensen siphoned fentanyl from his practice for personal use, while leaving his patients vulnerable to excruciating pain.



Court documents revealed that starting in December 2019, Jensen routinely removed half of the fentanyl from single-use vials, replaced it with saline, and re-sealed the vials to avoid detection. He then billed insurers for full-strength doses, pocketing more than 40 grams of the opioid over time.



The effects on his patients were devastating. Staff reported patients moaning, writhing, and even waking during surgery. One mother tearfully recounted how her child described “feeling everything” during a procedure.



In one particularly harrowing account, a patient regained consciousness mid-surgery. Jensen responded by striking her with a surgical instrument and completing the operation — removing multiple teeth and reshaping her jaw — while she was fully awake.



A Shocking Betrayal of Trust

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Colleen R. Lawless rejected Jensen’s defense that he was less culpable than a typical drug dealer.



“While a dealer provides drugs to willing participants, you diluted necessary medications without your patients’ knowledge or consent,” Judge Lawless said. “You were entrusted with your patients’ well-being and instead caused them unimaginable pain. If you cannot trust your doctor, who can you trust?”



The court also heard from more than 99 victims who described the physical and emotional scars left by Jensen’s actions.



Lengthy Legal Battle

A federal grand jury indicted Jensen in February 2022 on 20 felony counts. He was initially released on bond, but his bail was revoked in July 2024 after he stalked and harassed a potential witness.



The government presented evidence of Jensen’s history of addiction and efforts to conceal his crimes, including falsifying surgical records to show full doses of fentanyl had been administered. Judge Lawless emphasized that Jensen’s crimes were egregious, noting the financial and emotional toll on his victims.



In addition to his prison sentence and fine, Jensen was ordered to repay the government for the costs of expert witnesses used in his trial. He also permanently lost his medical license.



Community Impact and Official Statements

The case has left a deep mark on the Rochester community and has drawn attention to the risks posed by medical professionals who abuse their authority.



“Health care professionals who tamper with patient medications not only endanger lives but erode the public’s trust in the entire system,” said Ronne Malham, Special Agent in Charge of the FDA’s Office of Criminal Investigations Chicago Field Office.



DEA Special Agent in Charge Sheila Lyons echoed these concerns, emphasizing the need to hold medical professionals accountable when they violate their oath to “not harm.”



Multi-Agency Investigation

Several federal and local agencies investigated Jensen’s case, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Diversion Unit, the FDA, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.



“This case is a testament to the collaborative efforts of law enforcement to protect patients and ensure justice,” said U.S. Attorney Harris.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Douglas F. McMeyer and Sierra Senor-Moore prosecuted the case.



A Sobering Reminder

Jensen’s crimes are a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance in the healthcare system. For those who trusted him, the betrayal is incalculable. However, the sentencing offers a measure of accountability and assurance that he will no longer pose a threat.

