Denzel Ward And A Rising Tide Of Athlete Ownership

For many years, professional sports depended on Black athletes for their skills and cultural impact, while mostly white ownership groups enjoyed steady economic benefits. Record-breaking contract guarantees are now causing a change in corporate ownership. On Sept. 9, Denzel Ward’s purchase of a minority interest in Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians was more than a local investment; it reflects a broader trend of Black athletes using their high incomes to gain long-term equity in professional sports teams.

A Hometown Investment with Capital Impact

Ward, 29, a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback from Macedonia, Ohio, built the financial foundation for ownership through consecutive record contracts with the Cleveland Browns. After signing a $100.5 million extension in 2022 and a two-year, $62.2 million extension, his career NFL earnings surpassed $100 million, according to Spotrac. Instead of investing only in traditional assets, Ward bought a minority stake in the Guardians, as the Browns formally announced.



We are proud and excited to welcome Cleveland native, Denzel Ward, as a minority owner!#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/IZYnNO88PN — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) September 9, 2026

“Cleveland is my hometown,” Ward said in an official statement reporting the transaction. “I’m so blessed to be able to show up for this city on the field and now as a part of the Guardians organization. I couldn’t be more grateful to the Dolan family and David Blitzer for the opportunity to continue to pour into this community and give back to the best fans in the world.”

Guardians Chairman Paul Dolan and Vice Chairman David Blitzer welcomed Ward as a long-term commercial partner, pointing to his standing in Northeast Ohio. “Denzel Ward is a hometown hero on the field and off it,” Dolan and Blitzer said in a joint statement. “His excellence, character, and commitment to this community make him a perfect fit for our organization.”

A Blueprint for Financial Empowerment

Ward’s equity acquisition is a significant example of capital transition. MBE Magazine reports that while Black players make up over 70% of the NBA and WNBA and more than 56% of the NFL, majority-Black ownership in major professional sports remains rare.

Ward’s entry into MLB reflects a wider trend in sports business. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that NBA superstar LeBron James is expanding his corporate presence through an ownership stake in Fenway Sports Group, which includes equity in the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, and the Pittsburgh Penguins. In football, Venus and Serena Williams, along with Earvin “Magic” Johnson, have increased Black representation in NFL ownership through minority stakes in the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders. Basketball Hall of Famers Grant Hill and Chris Webber have also secured minority ownership in Detroit’s WNBA expansion franchise.

Transforming Community

Ward’s investment in the Guardians complements his civic leadership in Northeast Ohio, where his Make Them Know Your Name Foundation works to prevent sudden cardiac arrest fatalities. Beyond community efforts, minority equity positions give Black athletes a voice in executive decisions on governance, hiring, supplier diversity, and stadium development. As more Black athletes turn athletic success into lasting team equity, transactions like Ward’s offer a strategic model for the modern Black executive ecosystem.

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