Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Denzel Washington's 'Othello' Gets Zero Tony Nominations Despite Record-Breaking Broadway Box Office Despite being a huge box office success, the revival has received lukewarm reviews







Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Othello has shattered Broadway box office records, becoming the highest-grossing play revival in history.

The show, unfortunately, will not enjoy similar success at the Tonys. When nominations were announced May 1, Kenny Leon’s revival of William Shakespeare’s classic drama was shut out.

Despite starring two Hollywood heavyweights, the play has received mixed reviews, with Variety critic Daniel D’Addario writing that the production “falls flat” and appears to have “little on its mind beyond a gritted-teeth determination to carry across the text of the play.”

The Guardian called the play a “muddled affair, in details and delivery.” Audience response has also been lukewarm, with Othello earning just a 59% approval rating on Show Score.

“Amazing acting. Some directorial choices were a bit confusing,” one user wrote.

Despite the lukewarm reviews, Othello continues to pack the house, becoming this season’s hottest—and priciest—ticket, with some orchestra seats topping $900. The multimillion dollar production opened March 23 at the Barrymore Theatre and has sold out every show since.

The 15-week limited run made history in April by breaking the weekly record for the highest-grossing play on Broadway and is now the top-earning play revival worldwide. However, with dismal reviews over the direction and style of the play, Othello paled compared to other Broadway shows and revivals.

This year’s Tony Award nominees for Best Play Revival include another Shakespearean tragedy, Romeo + Juliet, along with Eureka Day, Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, and Yellow Face. Leading the pack with 10 nominations each are Death Becomes Her, featuring Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child; Maybe Happy Ending, a heartfelt love story between two robots; and Buena Vista Social Club, a vibrant celebration of legendary Cuban musicians.

The Tony Awards are scheduled for Sunday, June 8, at Radio City Music Hall. You can find the list of nominees here.

