News by Kandiss Edwards Denzel Washington ‘Humbled’ As ‘Othello’ Tickets Hit $1K Denzel Washington believes his run as Othello is helping him "give back to others."







Denzel Washington addressed the rising ticket prices for his return to Broadway in Othello, a limited-run production where seats have climbed to nearly $1,000. While critics have widely praised the show, the cost has sparked debate.

“Othello has been a blessing,” Washington told Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve been blessed beyond measure for a long time. I’m not bragging, but I’ve been a part of sold-out shows before. God has blessed me with a great ability, and I’m humbled by the reaction and the response that we’re getting. I’m humbled by the opportunity to use my celebrity to help others. That’s what it’s about.”

Washington, who plays the title role, said he sees the performance as a way to create space for new talent. He described himself as being in the “return phase” of his journey, committed to giving back to the industry that shaped his 40-year career.

The Oscar winner also addressed pricing concerns, pointing out that affordable options are available. “They’re selling [tickets] as low as $50. People don’t talk about that,” he said.

Despite the high-end costs, the production grossed $2.63 million in its first week, setting four box office records and surpassing long-standing hits like Wicked and Hamilton, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported.

Much of the demand stems from speculation that this could be one of Washington’s final stage performances. Fans are eager to witness his portrayal of Othello, a role he last performed as a drama student.

While some critics have labeled the ticket prices exclusionary, others argue they’re comparable to premium events in sports or music. Director Kenny Leon defended the approach, emphasizing the production’s economic diversity and accessibility through student discounts and digital lotteries.

Reflecting on the milestone, Leon said, “I have a thousand people in there and it’s so diverse… I’m proud of the box office and I’m proud of what’s on the stage.”

Washington’s return not only highlights his enduring star power but also raises broader questions about equity and access in modern theater.

RELATED CONTENT: ’Othello’ Producer Brian Anthony Moreland Is Not New To This, He’s True To This