Kandi Burruss Sets Broadway Box Office Records With 'Othello:' 'We're Making Our Shows The Destination'







Kandi Burruss is busy turning her dreams into reality and proudly representing the culture as a co-producer of the highest-grossing play in Broadway history.

The versatile singer/songwriter holds a co-producer credit for Broadway’s Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal. As a co-producer alongside her husband, Todd Tucker, working under lead producer Brian Anthony Moreland and director Kenny Leon, Burruss was intentional in ensuring the play aligned with her larger vision.

“In the opportunities that I get, I’m always trying to elevate and make way for more [opportunities] for people like myself. For Black people, people of color and women,” she told Waymaker Journal.

“We had people coming to New York to see a show [who’d never been to Broadway before] … We’re not just waiting for the people who already go to shows. We’re making our shows the destination.”

Since its debut last month, Othello has set the record as the highest-grossing play in Broadway history, grossing $2.8 million in its opening week. With a rare Broadway performance by Denzel Washington, Othello has garnered immense support from the theater world. Ticket prices are soaring, reaching up to $921, as the show received the highest earnings ever for a play in its first seven days on Broadway.

“This isn’t another Shakespearean production,” Burress said. “It’s starring Denzel Washington. It’s set in 2028. The clothes are modern. The delivery feels real and passionate. You can see yourself in it — even though they’re still using Shakespeare’s words.”

Othello stars Washington in the title role, with Gyllenhaal playing the manipulative Iago and Molly Osborne as Othello’s wife, Desdemona. The show isn’t Burruss’ first Broadway venture. Along with her husband, she co-produced their first play, Thoughts of a Colored Man, in 2021.

They followed that with a revival of The Piano Lesson (starring Denzel Washington’s son, John David Washington) and the 2024 return of The Wiz to Broadway. Through their collaboration with John David Washington, Burruss was able to connect with Denzel, ultimately leading to their partnership with Othello.

“We would see Denzel around that time, and that’s when Brian and Denzel initiated the conversation,” Burruss told People.

With four plays under her belt, including one that broke Broadway box office records, Burruss—who already boasts a Grammy—is now setting her sights on her first-ever Tony Award.

“I’m praying. But you know, I pray every time,” she said. “Every time you have to go into it feeling like, ‘This is the one,’ you know? I’m going to speak it into existence.”

