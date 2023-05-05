Boxer Deontay Wilder Arrested on Suspicion of Having a Concealed Gun

Former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder was arrested in Los Angeles at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, for possessing a concealed weapon. The 37-year-old was taken into custody by police officers from the Los Angeles Police Department on charges of suspicion of carrying a concealed gun in his vehicle, according to ESPN. Five hours later, Wilder was released on a $35,000 bond.

TMZ Sports reported that Wilder was in Hollywood when police officers pulled him over, citing the windows on his Rolls-Royce were illegally tinted, and his license plate was obstructed. During the traffic stop, officers also stated they noticed a smell of burnt marijuana coming from his vehicle, leading to the search. Allegedly marijuana and a 9mm gun were discovered in the car.

Jail records reveal that Wilder bonded out at 6:34 a.m. Once released, the boxer took to Twitter with a message that confused many.