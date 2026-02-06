Deontay Wilder Angrily Leaves In Middle of TV Interview

After requesting that an interviewer stop asking about a white fighter who had nothing to do with his upcoming match, Deontay Wilder left the television studio exclaiming, “Why is it so hard to believe a Black man?”

Derek Chisora is set to fight Wilder in London April 4 at the O2 Arena. The fighters were on the talkSPORT set on Wednesday, Feb. 4, to discuss the upcoming bout.

Interviewer Simon Jordan asked Wilder about his three fights against his rival, Tyson Fury, whom he has lost to twice. As Jordan questioned Wilder, he brought up that Wilder had accused Fury of cheating.

“I don’t want to talk about him,” Wilder said. “We’re here about Derek Chisora. We’re not going to talk about him. Understand that.”

Jordan pushed back. Wilder became noticeably agitated. He explained that Fury cheated in their matches and called him “the biggest cheat in boxing.” He then said that there will be a documentary exposing Fury’s cheating ways.

“When the documentary and everything start to come out, I’m going to show everything,” Wilder blurted.

When Jordan disputed what Wilder was saying, it set Wilder off. He said Jordan believed Fury because Fury is white. Chisora, a Black man, agreed with his upcoming opponent.

Wilder, visibly angry, asked Jordan, “You done had a great life? You think your life has been like mine?” before telling Jordan that he has white privilege. The boxer continued, “I’m a Black man with dark skin. Ain’t nothing ever been given to me. I mean, I’ve had [to] kick in every opportunity.”

The host and the boxer went back and forth before Wilder calmed down. That didn’t last long. Wilder got agitated and left the studio in disgust, about 27 minutes into the sitdown.

You can view the full video below.

