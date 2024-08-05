Advocate Derek Lewis’ Inspirational Memoir To Be Released In January

Renowned business leader and advocate for social change, Derek Lewis proudly announces the release of his debut book, “Survive and Advance: Lessons on Living a Life without Compromise,” publishing on January 28, 2025, by Page Two Books.

The inspirational memoir details Lewis’ journey from a challenging childhood in Washington, D.C., during the 1970s, where he protected himself and his younger brothers from the impacts of single parenthood, mental health, and addiction issues, to achieving unparalleled corporate success and becoming a national catalyst for gender and racial equity.

In “Survive and Advance,” Lewis shares his transformative path to Black excellence, from his roots in “Chocolate City,” through his educational experiences at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and his time as Dean of Kappa Alpha Psi, one of the Divine Nine fraternities.

The Divine Nine refers to the nine historically Black Greek-letter organizations that form the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC). These fraternities and sororities were established to provide community, support, and activism among African American students during times of exclusion from other collegiate groups. They emphasize academic excellence, leadership, community service, and cultural enrichment, playing a significant role in the social and political empowerment of the Black community.

“I am beyond excited to share my journey with you all in my debut memoir, Survive and Advance: Lessons on Living a Life without Compromise. This project is a labor of love, reflecting the highs and lows, the triumphs and challenges that have shaped my life. I hope it inspires readers to pursue their dreams with resilience and conviction, no matter the obstacles they face,” Lewis told Black Enterprise.

The memoir is structured around pivotal seasons of Derek’s life, detailing his path to Black excellence, eventually landing him in multiple senior executive roles at Pepsi, where he was the creator of Pepsi’s Team Elite and a national catalyst for social change. Pepsi’s Team Elite was an extraordinarily talented and high-performing group of executives, managers, and frontline associates in the Southern United States, known for its second-to-none culture of winning, competing, and keeping an eye on the prize. This elite team consistently delivered top-tier results and developed A-1 talent, embodying top-tier expectations with purpose. Derek was able to leverage his extensive head coaching experience into the organization, creating an impactful cultural transformation.

Lewis’ story is about personal and professional triumph and leveraging his influence to foster equity and justice within and outside the corporate sphere. Through his memoir, he aims to uplift and inspire readers, showing them how to navigate their paths with optimism, conviction, and confidence. “Survive and Advance” is more than a memoir—it is a beacon of hope for anyone aspiring to overcome adversity and lead a life of impact without compromise.

“Survive and Advance: Lessons on Living a Life without Compromise” will be available at all major book retailers, including Barnes and Noble, Target, Walmart, and Amazon. It is available for pre-order now.