Derrick Rose Partners With Freestyle Chess Tournament To 'Grow The Game'







Derrick Rose is putting his love for chess on full display, hoping to inspire more people to value the game the way they value basketball.

Three-time NBA All-Star recently linked up with world chess champion Magnus Carlsen to host “Chesstival” at the Wynn Las Vegas on July 13. The event brought NBA players and chess masters together as part of Rose’s mission to spotlight the game and challenge outdated stereotypes about athletes and intellect.

“There are [600] million who play around the world, but everyone says it so quietly,” Rose told The Washington Post. “I’m trying to get them to yell about it and to put eyes on the game. I’m trying to see if I can really grow the game. I take a lot of chances. I’m always audacious. This is one of the moves.”

Since retiring, Rose has made chess a major part of his next chapter. The Chicago native spent two years planning before launching Chesstival and is intent on creating more opportunities for underpaid chess players while also promoting the game to the Black community.

“The goal is to get kids to critically think,” Rose said. “Where I’m from, [it’s important to] get kids to think about it before they pull the trigger, do harm, or get involved in nefarious things. The game can prevent that if you’re playing at an early age. I’m not saying it’s the solution to everything, but you’ve got to start somewhere.”

Over 100 people watched in person while thousands more tuned in online as former Celtics star Rajon Rondo, Hornets forward Grant Williams, and Warriors center Quinten Post went head-to-head with chess grandmasters like Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura. The NBA players faced off in fast-paced “blitz” matches, with only five minutes on the clock to make all their moves.

To shake things up, they played a nontraditional version of chess where pieces started in randomized positions, encouraging fresh strategies and creativity. Six video cameras captured every move and reaction, while each round kicked off with a strategy session full of playful banter and trash talk.

To give the traditional chess tournament a fresh vibe, Chesstival ditched the usual formal dress code, no suit jackets here. Rose hyped up the crowd like it was a basketball game before settling in for his first match, and grandmaster Nakamura had the audience laughing when he confidently declared he’d win during a live onstage interview.

“For chess to be bigger, you need to have a mix of professional competitions and an entertainment side,” said Nakamura, ranked second in the world after Carlsen. “I would compare it to wrestling: There’s very serious wrestling in the Olympics, but of course, you have WWE that generates a lot more money as a very successful and profitable business. It’s amazing these NBA players, who are far above who we are in stature — Rajon Rondo has won two championships — actually look at us like we’re geniuses. If more people view chess that way, that can only be a good thing.”

Although Rose was knocked out in the first round, he values the lessons that come with every loss, a mindset he hopes to promote as he works to bring more attention and appreciation to the game of chess.

“Losing is worse in chess than basketball,” Rose said. “After you lose in chess, it makes you want to fight. In basketball, I never got that mad that I wanted to punch somebody. Probably because I won a lot. But losing is the best thing in chess because you understand how important one move is. That one move is a choice in life.”

