Former NBA Superstar Derrick Rose To Open A Chicago Flower Shop

If there’s one thing former NBA superstar Derrick Rose is good for, it’s giving his hometown of Chicago its flowers.

That makes his latest venture too perfect.

“Welcome to Rose’s, the number-one flower shop in Chicago. How can I help you?” Rose can be heard saying in his announcement.

The former NBA Most Valuable Player and Chicago Bulls star will open Rose’s Flower Shop for one day only on January 2, but he urged his more than 2 million Instagram followers to “stay tuned for details.”

What remains unclear is Rose’s intention for the business long-term.

It wouldn’t be a bad investment for Rose. Flowers and plants are a big business in the United States. Americans spent an estimated $6.7 billion in 2023 on floriculture products, including cut flowers. Between 2024 and 2030, experts say the market value will increase 8% annually, thanks to Millennials and Generation Z, whose members are investing in floriculture to improve indoor air quality and living spaces.

As for Rose, he would be entering an industry unchartered by NBA players and underrepresented by Black Americans. According to the Michigan Chronicle, Black florists only make up about 4% of the industry in the United States.

So far, he’s getting a ton of support for his latest venture, which appears to focus on none other than roses.

“Bro, gonna have the city standing outside in lines like they’re waiting for Mikes,” said Instagram user Louis.e.lee.

“I’m buying my first dozen from you, Big Dawg,” another person commented.

“Bout to have the whole city out,” another person replied.

What’s clear from Rose’s followers: they hope the Chicago flower shop is here to stay.

