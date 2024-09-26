NBA Star Derrick Rose Announces Retirement From Basketball After 16 Seasons

Former Chicago Bulls player Derrick Rose announced his retirement from the NBA. Rose is leaving the game after 16 seasons playing for the Bulls, the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minneapolis Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies.

The basketball MVP announced his decision on social media stating that he is leaving his “first love.”

“Thank You, My First Love…

“You believed me through the highs and lows, my constant when everything else seemed uncertain. You showed me what love truly meant. You turned the court into my sanctuary, a home where I could express myself freely. You made every early morning and late night we spent together worth every drop of sweat. You reminded me that I could always rely on you, that in every moment of doubt, you would show me what I’m capable of.

You introduced me to new places and cultures that a kid from Chicago could have never imagined. You taught me that every loss was a lesson and every win a reason to be grateful. You offered wisdom that was not just about the game, but about life, discipline, hard work, perseverance. You showed me that passion is something to cherish, ensuring that I pour my heart into every dribble, every shot, every play.

You stood by me even when the world seemed against me, unconditionally, waiting for me to pick you up. You gave me a gift, our time together, one that I will cherish for the rest of my days. You told me it’s okay to say goodbye, reassuring me that you’ll always be a part of me, no matter where life takes me.

Forever yours, Derrick Rose”

ESPN reported that Rose took out an ad in every city he played in thanking the fans for their support.

Rose came to the decision after the Grizzlies announced that the team waived him before the start of the upcoming season.

According to NBA.com, Rose came into the NBA after becoming the No. 1 NBA Draft pick by the Chicago Bulls in 2008. The Chicago native won the Rookie of the Year award and was selected for the All-Star team in three of his first four seasons. He became the league’s youngest MVP when he won the award in 2011. He was just 22 years old at the time.

The point guard played in Memphis last season, where he played his collegiate career at the University of Memphis. It wasn’t lost on him when he returned to the city last year.

“It’s all full circle,” Rose said in April. “Coming back here, having my family here, my wife’s family is from here, being back in this arena, having some of the people that came to my college games actually come to my professional games here, it’s all love.”

