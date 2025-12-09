Orlando Magic’s Desmond Bane Fined $35K For Chucking Ball At NY Knicks’ OG Anunoby

The NBA has fined Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane $35,000 for throwing a basketball at the New York Knicks’ OG Anunoby during Sunday’s game at Madison Square Garden.

According to NBA.com, the incident took place with less than seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Bane and two other teammates tried to prevent Anunoby from scoring. As the ball was knocked out of his hands, the Knicks player fell out of bounds. Bane then grabbed the ball and hurled it at Anunoby.

Bane was called for a technical foul after the play.

OG shoves Bane after he fires a fastball at him while he’s on the ground pic.twitter.com/gxLyZ070mN — KNICKS BEAST (@KnicksBeast) December 7, 2025

The league fined Bane for “throwing the game ball with force at an opponent in an unsportsmanlike manner.” The Athletic reported that there was no bad blood between Bane and Anunoby—the two players laughed and hugged after the play.

The Knicks won, 106-100.

This is not Bane’s first time being penalized for throwing the ball at an opposing player.

In the third quarter of the Magic’s 127-112 Nov. 4 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, as Onyeka Okongwu tried to score, Bane grabbed his forearm for a hard foul, and the ball went up in the air. Okongwu fell to the floor. While on the ground, Bane threw the ball at him.

After the referees reviewed the play, they ejected Bane, who received a flagrant foul, from the game.

