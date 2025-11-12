Spike Lee Unveils Upcoming Levi’s Air Jordan 3 At Recent Knicks Game

Mars Blackmon himself, Spike Lee, wore the upcoming Levi’s Air Jordan 3 collaboration while watching his beloved New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 9, Sneaker News reports.

The denim footwear, shaped in the iconic Air Jordan 3 design, fit snugly on the Brooklyn legend, who sported it from his courtside seat. The sneaker is slated to hit stores and online retailers in spring 2026..

The social media post shows the Do the Right Thing filmmaker matching the sneakers with Knicks socks in orange and blue. He even sported his famed blue and orange eyewear while showing off the footwear.

“LEVI’S x AIR JORDAN 3 👖⁠

One of three upcoming 2026 colorways was revealed by @officialspikelee during the Knicks/Nets game on November 9th.⁠”

There are expected to be three colorways for the combined companies’ collaboration. Sneakerheads will notice the Nike Air insignia with the Levi’s tag, a customary feature on the fashion brand’s merchandise.

Levi’s and Nike released a joint sneaker in 2008. According to Footwear News reported that they ran it back in 2018, collaborating on an Air Jordan 4 version. They continued the partnership by making a customizable Nike By You model, a three-way connection with Japanese designer Nigo, and the Air Max 95 OG Big Bubble.

The other colorways that will be released are Denim/Black/Gym Red and Denim/Sail/Gym Red/Ocean Fog. The expected retail price is $225.

Lee witnessed his hometown team blowout their cross-city rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, 134-98.

