Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Heaviest NFL Player, Desmond Watson, Waived By Tampa Bay Buccaneers Watson, who was 464 pounds before being signed as a free agent, did not lose enough weight to make the team







Desmond Watson, who was the heaviest player in NFL history, may have just participated in his last bit of league action after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived the defensive player.

According to ESPN, Watson, who was recently placed on the non-football injury list due to his weight, has been cut as NFL teams reduce their rosters ahead of the upcoming season openers. Watson weighed 464 pounds earlier this year and was an undrafted player. Although he managed to lose weight and get down to 449 pounds, it wasn’t enough to secure a spot on the roster, as the team had required him to lose weight to be in game shape.

He never got a chance to showcase his skills during the preseason, as the Buccaneers placed him on the non-football injury list to help him lose weight and perform conditioning exercises to reach an acceptable level of play. There was no emphasis placed on what weight he needed to get down to.

His head coach, Todd Bowles, had some high hopes that he would make the team. But it boiled down to getting his weight to a manageable level. He could make the practice squad if another team does not pick him up on waivers.

Last week, Bowles stated, “I’d like to have some long-term plans for him going forward because he’s making some progress and I feel like down the line he can help us, but we’ll have those conversations toward the end of the week.”

Watson never got the chance to suit up, as he did not take a practice snap or preseason snap with the team. However, he did participate in the rookie minicamp early this year in May.

Although he was unable to suit up and take the field for the Buccaneers, if another team decides to give him a chance at playing, at his present weight, he will become the heaviest athlete to take the field in an NFL game if he can sign with another team.

