Tragedy in Detroit: Child Dies After Being Struck By Ice Cream Truck

An ice cream truck hit and killed a young child in Detroit on Monday, April 14.

According to Click on Detroit, the child was killed around 7 p.m.

The vehicle’s driver remained on the scene and was taken into custody by police. The incident occurred on Detroit’s west side between Diversey Avenue and Rutland Street.

Police did not reveal the child’s age, only that the child was under 10 years old.

Detroit police 6th Precinct Captain Shannon Hampton confirmed that the driver was taken in for questioning and that the child was killed in the accident.

The police department did not release any other information about the suspect or whether he would face any charges, though police said the driver is cooperating. No details were revealed regarding what led to the accident.

Hampton said drivers need to be on the lookout for children now that the weather is getting warmer and more kids are outside. “If you see school buses and ice cream trucks, just slow down a little and check your surroundings before proceeding past them,” Hampton explained.

Police officials said its homicide fatal squad is investigating the incident.

“We made sure that we brought plenty of resources, including our chaplain squad, to make sure they’re here to support the officers as well as the family. We’re just here to pray for the family right now,” Hampton said, according to WXYZ.

