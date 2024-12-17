Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield Announces Mayoral Bid Sheffield made history as Detroit's youngest council member when she was elected in 2013.







Mary Sheffield, current city council president for Detroit, is running for mayor.

Sheffield, who became the youngest council member ever when she was elected in 2013, announced her run on Dec. 10 at The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union 58.

She spoke about her vision for a “more united” Detroit. She emphasized her history as a lifelong resident of the city and the progressive initiatives she supported in the council.

“Today, I stand before you filled with hope, pride, and an unshakable belief in our city and in each of you,” said Sheffield, according to a press release obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE. “This campaign is not about me; it’s about our collective future; this campaign is about ensuring that we build on the growth and the progress we’ve created together—and to ensure that our City’s prosperity touches the lives of every resident. Together we can, and together we will.”

Her first campaign event was also attended by such notable figure as Judge Greg Mathis, former Michigan 26th District Court judge, and Tommey Walker, founder of Detroit vs. Everybody.

“Indeed, the work she’s done has benefited all of us, and she’s been there for all of us. Indeed, when we needed her to fight our battles, she’s been there. When we needed her to invest in our neighborhoods, she’s been there,” Mathis said, according to The Detroit Free Press.

Sheffield hopes to expand upon her inclusionary housing policies and safety measures while uplifting Detroit families. Sheffield, who comes from a family known for their civil rights and social justice advocacy, also wants to foster economic mobility for all. Moreover, she aims to inspire the youth with empowerment and mentorship programs.

“What we’ve experienced in Detroit, this renaissance, this growth, has been about partnerships. It has been about a collective effort from our federal, state partners, philanthropic support, to really help move Detroit forward,” she said. “I understand the importance of collaboration, and I am looking forward to working with all levels of government and both parties to find common ground that will benefit the growth of our city.”

Detroit’s currently mayor Mike Duggan, recently announced his campaign for governor of Michigan. He’s running as an Independent.

RELATED CONTENT: 50 Cent Says It’s ‘Good News’ NFL Will Continue Partnership With JAY-Z And Roc Nation