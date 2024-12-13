50 Cent Says It’s ‘Good News’ NFL Will Continue Partnership With JAY-Z And Roc Nation

Perhaps the biggest troll in hip-hop, 50 Cent, has recently commented on the NFL’s support of JAY-Z and his recent trouble, calling it “good news” despite the “How to Rob” rapper continuously shading him.

With speculation about the NFL’s relationship with the “Hard Knock Life” rapper after he was named in a sexual assault allegation lawsuit, along with Diddy, the commissioner of the professional sports league stated during a press conference that the partnership stands as is.

50 Cent, known for his sarcastic and pointed remarks at his rivals, may have surprised his followers with his recent post. Whether sarcastically or seriously with his words, he acknowledged that it was good news that the NFL is not abandoning JAY-Z yet.

“This good news the NFL is gonna hold it down 🏈 Super Bowl is gonna be popping. 👏👏👏 @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made a statement after JAY-Z was named in a suit accusing the Brooklyn billionaire of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2000 along with Diddy.

“We’re aware of the allegations and Jay-Z’s robust response to that, and we know the litigation is happening now, so from our standpoint, our relationship is not changing with them, including preparations for the next Super Bowl,” he said. “I think they’re getting incredibly comfortable with not just the Super Bowl but other events that they’ve advised us on and helped us.”

JAY-Z released a statement when the lawsuit was filed on Dec. 8 in a New York courtroom, accusing the attorney, Tony Buzbee, of an extortion attempt if a financial settlement was made to his client.

“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a “lawyer” named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.