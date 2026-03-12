News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Detroit Hairstylist Allegedly Pulls Rifle On Customer Over $10—Now That’s a Bad Hair Day The customer, Robin Philips, was there with her daughter.







A Detroit hairstylist allegedly took drastic measures while fighting with a customer about the cost of her services.

When Robin Phillips and her young daughter arrived for their appointment with an at-home hairstylist in Detroit, they expected to pay the discounted rate advertised on social media. However, when the stylist ordered her to pay more for their completed styles, Philips said things took a frightening turn.

The Neighborhood Talk reposted an interview with Phillips with Fox 2. Video shared with the local news outlet shows the hairstylist, with her face digitally blocked out, toting an AR-style gun on her shoulder.

Before she had no choice but to pay the higher cost, Phillips initially questioned the price hike with the hairstylist. Apparently, while holding scissors, the stylist allegedly threatened to cut her child’s hair.

“If you’re not going to pay me, then I’m going to cut your child’s hair,” recounted Phillips of the stylist’s threats.

The cost debate nearly became deadly when the stylist allegedly pulled out the next weapon.

“She runs upstairs, and she grabs an AR [gun],” remembered Phillips. “She’s like, says, ‘You’re not leaving out of here until you run me my money.’ She’s still going on and on about it, ‘I want more money. I want more money.'”

Under distress, Philips claimed she gave her “basically everything that I had.”

In the recorded footage, the hairstylist is heard saying, “Big Gun ‘ho. Get the f-ck out my house. I’ll shoot you.” She also seemingly called Phillips a “broke a– ‘ho” while holding the AR-style gun in front of her and her child.

Phillips remains disappointed and “distraught” by the entire encounter. She told the news outlet that she wishes they could’ve handled the cost dispute “like adults.”

Instead, according to Phillips, the hairdresser said, “‘I will shoot you, I will bury you over $10.’…So we pushed past her; we had to get out of there.”

It remains unknown whether law enforcement has found and arrested the hairstylist: Phillips did file a police report.

