Uncategorized by Jameelah Mullen All Heroes Don’t Wear Capes: Detroit Man Escorts 6-Year-old Girl Child To School After Seeing Her Walking Alone He urged parents to prioritize their children’s safety







A Detroit man went viral after recording himself walking a six-year-old girl to school after spotting her walking alone in freezing temperatures.

On Monday, Dec. 8, Joshua Threatt, 36, noticed a young girl walking without a hat or gloves on Detroit’s west side, where temperatures were in the teens. He walked her 10 blocks to her school while livestreaming the moment on Facebook.

“She was out here walking by herself,” Threatt said in the video.

When they arrived at the school, Threatt verified that the staff knew the child and told them what had happened. He grew emotional during the encounter.

“She’s probably scared because she’s been walking for about 10 blocks. She’s probably scared. So many people just pulled up on that little girl,” a tearful Threatt told the staff.

The Facebook Live video went viral on social media, with commenters praising Threatt’s actions and questioning where the little girl’s parents were.

Threatt, a father, said that when he saw the girl, he knew she needed help and stepped in to assist her. He also mentioned that he decided not to drive her to school because he didn’t want anyone to suspect him of harming the child.

“I actually thought about my youngest because my youngest is the same age, and I was like this shouldn’t be, like somebody needs to be with her,” The father told WYZ News, Detroit.

The Good Samaritan also told the outlet that he spoke with the child’s father.

“We had a good, nice man-to-man talk,” Threatt told the outlet, but he didn’t provide further details about the conversation.

Detroit police confirmed that they have been in contact with the family and said this is not the first time this has happened to the child. Authorities confirmed they notified Children’s Protective Services about the incident, which is reportedly under investigation.

Threatt urged parents to prioritize their children’s safety above all else following the incident.

RELATED CONTENT: Good Samaritan Saves Baby After Armed Father Attempts To Throw off Philadelphia Freeway Overpass