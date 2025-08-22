‘Leave Me Alone’ Missing Texas Woman Found In ‘Lost Tribe’ In Scotland

A Texas woman reported missing by her family has been found alive. Kaura Taylor is a member of a “lost African tribe” who resides in a forest near Jedburgh, Scotland.

Taylor took to social media to reveal that she is a member of the Kingdom of Kubula, a tribe of Hebrews expelled from Scotland by Queen Elizabeth I more than 400 years ago.

The group includes 36-year-old King Athene 36, whose birth name is Kofi Offeh, his wife, Queen Nandi, a mother of seven, whose legal name is Jean Gasho, and Taylor, who now goes by Asant, identifying as the “inferior mistress” and “surrogate to the Queen.”

Taylor recently posted a video from the camp where she sent a message to her followers and the authorities.

“To the U.K. authorities, obviously, I am not missing. Leave me alone. I’m an adult, not a helpless child.”

In the video, Taylor addressed “ the woman who is posing as her loving mother” and claimed that she was the victim of childhood sexual abuse.

Authorities served the tribe eviction notices and burned down their tents, but the tribe’s king states that it “rejects” the law.

“We follow the laws of the creator—everything belongs to the ones who made it,” said the tribe’s King.

“Many people do not have the eyes to see and the ears to hear,” King Athene said in a video posted to social media. “They see things and they judge without understanding. This includes the government of Great Britain, who say that culture and religion is tolerant in Great Britain, but the Kingdom of Kubala has suffered trials and tribulations at the hands of authorities, who do not understand or tolerate. But the Kingdom of Kubala cannot be destroyed, for we are helped by the creator of the heavens and the earth, our God. Until then, no one will be able to destroy the Kingdom of Kubala.”

It is unclear when exactly Taylor left the United States and how she met the couple.

RELATED CONTENT: Metro Atlanta Issues Mattie’s Call As Community Searches For 84-Year-Old Missing Woman