Detroit Police Commissioner Resigns After Being Caught In Car With A Sex Worker

A Detroit police commissioner resigned one day after he was caught inside a car with a prostitute and asked deputies to “help me out.”

Detroit Police Commissioner Bryan Ferguson announced his resignation on Thursday, July 13 after was ticketed on Wednesday morning for allegedly having sex with a prostitute inside his truck on the city’s northwest side, Detroit News reports. Not only was Ferguson caught with the prostitute in public, but he reportedly tried to gain favor with the officers who caught him in the act.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Detroit in police oversight,” the statement said.

“After further consideration of the best interests of my family and the board, I am choosing to resign. Again, I admonish the board and the public to remain focused on the important work of oversight, transparency and accountability.”

Undercover narcotics and morality squad were the ones who spotted Ferguson at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, sitting in his truck in the Happy Homes neighborhood on Detroit’s northwest side. Ferguson and the woman were exiting the truck when the sheriff’s deputies were issuing the citation.

The former police commissioner reportedly told the deputies that he was on the police board as a way to get out of the citation and asked the officers,

“Can you help me out?” Wayne County Sheriff’s Capt. Jason Bates said.

Ferguson was given a misdemeanor citation for indecent obscene conduct and had his truck towed. His resignation followed an initial statement that came hours after the incident where he denied wrongdoing and declared his intention to remain on the board.

“The allegation is untrue and the situation is a big misunderstanding,” he said at the time.

“I do not want this personal matter to become a distraction from the important oversight work this board has to do,” he said.

“For that reason, I am making the decision to step back from the board meetings for a time.”

Bates called out Ferguson for seemingly trying to use his title to get out of the citation.

“A title or position doesn’t make them above the law,” he told Fox 2 Detroit.

RELATED CONTENT: NYPD’s First Black Woman Commissioner Keechant Sewell Resigns After 18 Months