News by Daniel Johnson Detroit’s Adam Hollier Receives Endorsement From Black Caucus Leaders It is uncommon for House Democrats to endorse a primary challenger over an incumbent.









Adam Hollier, a Democrat who is challenging Democratic incumbent Shri Thanedar for his seat in the House of Representatives, received endorsements from the current and former chairs of the Congressional Black Caucus. On April 19, current CBC chair Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) and former CBC chair Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) released statements in support of Hollier.

As The Hill reports, Thanedar, who became the first Indian American to represent Michigan in Congress with his win in 2022, has faced accusations of abandoning his constituents to focus on his re-election campaign and running a toxic work environment. As a result of his election, no Black members of Congress are representing Detroit, ending a 67-year streak.

During his election campaign, Hollier also cast Thanedar as out of touch, a millionaire who bought his way into the position and abandoned the constituents once he got it.

“Thanedar’s biggest supporter is his pocketbook, but people are sick and tired of out-of-touch multi-millionaires who buy their way into Congress and then don’t lift a finger to help hardworking families here at home.” Hollier told the Detroit News.

Horsford stated in his endorsement that he believes in what Hollier stands for. “From the U.S. Army to Governor Whitmer’s cabinet, Adam Hollier has spent his life serving his community and his country. I know he will continue that service as an effective representative and put people over politics,” Horsford said.

Horsford continued, “Adam is the kind of leader who understands the importance of protecting our freedoms, fighting for our rights, and ensuring opportunities for everyone.”

Beatty, meanwhile, took a shot at Thanedar’s reported social media activity, saying in her endorsement that she trusts Hollier to show up for his constituents. “While some politicians would rather tweet than show up, Adam always steps up, shows up, and delivers results.”

As the Detroit News reports, it is uncommon for House Democrats to endorse a primary challenger over an incumbent. This has led experts, like consultant Adrian Hemond, a Democrat and the CEO of Grassroots Midwest, to theorize that it is about making sure that one of the Blackest cities in America is represented by a Black congressperson.

“Separate of what anyone thinks of Shri, the endorsement is partly the message here ― that there’s not a Black Detroiter in Congress, which for one of the Blackest cities in America feels weird,” Hemond told the Detroit News.

Comments from Hemond align with a letter pushing the Detroit community to rally behind Hollier, the letter also mentions that Detroit is without a Black representative for the first time in nearly 70 years.

“For the first time in 67 years, Detroit does not have a Black member of Congress. We know that Black voters are the bedrock of the Democratic party, and we know what Adam’s election will mean for so many across the community. Representation matters, and Adam’s election will energize and mobilize Black voters and young voters alike – two groups that will decide the fate of the Presidential election here in Michigan.”

The letter concludes, “Adam has shown time and again that he will always answer the call, overcome any challenge in his way, and deliver real results for those who need it most. He’s someone who we can be proud of as he walks the halls of Congress – someone who will listen, who will show up, and who will never stop fighting for us.”

RELATED CONTENT: Congressional Black Caucus Introduces Resolution Targeting Racial Wealth Gap