Cheers To Tabitha Brown: Social Media Star Debuts Affordable Wine Collection At Target

Tabitha Brown is set to unveil her inaugural wine collection exclusively at Target, marking another milestone in her four-year work relationship with the retail giant.

The entrepreneur shared this exciting news at the Essence Festival of Culture, where she graced the Food and Wine stage. “Tab love a lil wine, and I figured, why not share that with everybody else,” Brown enthusiastically told the audience.

The social media sensation’s wine collection will feature two distinct offerings: a red blend aptly named “Hello There!” and a moscato called “Love Y’all!”—the latter a nod to her husband’s preference. Despite their affordability ($7.99 for each bottle), Brown assured the attendees that these wines boast a premium taste.

Brown’s journey into the world of wine began 20 years ago when a friend suggested it as a stress-reliever when her mother was sick. She recounted to Essence, “I started drinking red wine. Merlot was my first, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is bitter. This is strong. It was cheap.'” Her palate has since evolved: “I’m not a sommelier or anything like that, but now I know, oh, I like a blend, or I like a cabernet. I’ll do a merlot if I have to, depending on if it’s South African or if it’s a French wine, different things like that.”

The announcement of Brown’s wine collection has sparked excitement among her fans, with many eagerly anticipating its arrival at Target. Social media platforms are buzzing with anticipation, with one X user imploring Target to “have it together” when the wine collection launches.

@Target store #1819 I need y’all to have it together mmkay? I’ll be there bright and early on 7/21 for both 😊@IamTabithaBrown pic.twitter.com/S6ge68ghUk — Trese (@Trese84) July 7, 2024

On Instagram, Brown’s followers showered her with congratulations.

One fan exclaimed, “Love it! Auntie Tab stepping into every industry!” while Grammy-nominated TV host Nina Parker pledged to bring Brown’s wines to future game nights. Celebrities like B. Simone, Keisha Epps, and Niecy Nash also joined the chorus of well-wishers.

Some fans are already planning perfect pairings, suggesting Brown’s Parmesan popcorn—another Target exclusive—as an ideal companion to her wine collection. Another follower proposed pairing the red wine with Tab’s “sweet pea and basil ravioli for the next date night.”

Brown’s wine collection is set to hit Target shelves July 21.

