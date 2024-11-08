Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Dez Bryant’s Troubled Family History Resurfaces After Anti-Pro-Choice Remarks The former Dallas Cowboys star got into a series of heated exchanges on X.







Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant is coming under fire after he responded to a woman on X who encouraged other women “to close off your wombs to males” following Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

“This election proves now more than ever that they hate us and hate us proudly. Do not reward them,” the X user said.

On Wednesday, Bryant fired back.

“If some of you women protected your womb from the jump, you wouldn’t need to say stupid sh*t like this,” he wrote.

If some of you women protected your womb from the jump you wouldn’t need to say stupid shit like this…



Where is the accountability 👀 https://t.co/jYmvhZnP8x — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 6, 2024

In a series of other tweets, Bryant claimed that he wasn’t attacking women or policing their bodies. He was only responding to the one woman’s generalized statement.

However, many critics began to bring up his past, which includes being conceived by his mom at 15 and dad, who was 40 and dating his grandmother at the time.

“Your grandmother’s 40-year-old boyfriend committed statutory rape and impregnated your mother when she was 14 years old,” one user tweeted in a response captured by The Neighborhood Talk. “Your mother had 3 of his kids by the time she was 18 and had to resort to selling drugs to take care of you and your siblings. If anybody should be pro-choice, it’s you.”

Bryant responded to one critic who referred to his late father, MacArthur Hatton, as a “pedophile,” and shared the forgiveness he had given his father despite their scarred relationship.

“May God rest my [dad’s] soul, and I forgave him just like I forgave my Mama. I’m a living testimony…I don’t run or hide…I can stand tall and talk about my upbringings because it made me who I am today…,” he wrote.

May God rest my dad soul and I forgave him just like I forgave my mama



I’m a living testimony…



I don’t run or hide…



I can stand tall and talk about my upbringings because it made me who I am today… https://t.co/fOMgkLZCrK — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 7, 2024

He responded to another user who cited his 2012 arrest for assaulting his mother, Angela Bryant, at her home following an argument where she asked him to leave. According to a police report, Bryant grabbed his mother by her T-shirt and hair and “hit her across the face with his ball cap.”

She also told the 911 operator that it wasn’t the first time her son had assaulted her.

However, while referencing the incident on X on Wednesday, Bryant shrugged off the incident.

“I really don’t get bothered whenever I hear this because I’m comfortable with the truth…” he wrote. “You claim I don’t support women. You said I hit Mama…You don’t even know me to make these kind of assumptions. I wonder who told you that. The media told you that..”

I really don’t get bothered whenever I hear this because I’m comfortable with the truth… what’s sad to see is a grown man who can’t comprehend..



As a grown man.. you shouldn’t be making assumptions



You claim I don’t support women



You said I hit mama…



You don’t even know… https://t.co/CBXifxIKb4 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 6, 2024

On Thursday, Bryant hinted at plans to launch a podcast, where he looks forward to debating others and sharing his perspectives on everyday life.

RELATED CONTENT: Rep. Ayanna Pressley Praises Biden-Harris Administration For Student Debt Relief For Struggling Borrowers