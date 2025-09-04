Education by Jameelah Mullen Africatown-Based Organization Partners With DHL On Free Trade School Graduates will receive a certificate issued by DHL Global Forwarding.







The Pollee and Rose Allen School of Logistics & Trade, a free trade school, has started the second semester of its online program for careers in logistics and trade industries. The school is a partnership between DHL and Embracing Your Past to Empower Your Future, a nonprofit organization that honors enslaved people who came to Mobile, Alabama, on the Clotilda slave ship.

The school launched its inaugural semester on Feb. 6, 2025, in Mobile. Six students graduated from that class. In its next semester, beginning Sept. 4, the courses will delve more deeply into shipping and the global supply chain industry to better prepare students for careers in the field.

The free online program, sponsored by DHL Global Forwarding, a division of DHL, provides weekly 90-minute courses designed to prepare students for a range of high-demand logistics careers. Most of these jobs do not require a college degree, but they do need specialized skills that students can learn at the Pollee and Rose Allen School of Logistics & Trade. People working in this industry have the potential to earn six-figure salaries.

With classes taught by industry professionals, students gain a realistic view of working in the field. Additionally, students will attend monthly sessions with industry leaders.

While the school primarily targets students aged 16 to 24, older students seeking a career change are encouraged to apply and may be admitted with special permission.

​​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Ann LaRocco (@loriannlarocco)

The school is named after Pollee and Rose Allen, who were kidnapped from Africa and brought illegally to the U.S. in 1860 on the Clotilda. This slave ship arrived in Mobile, 53 years after Congress passed the Act Prohibiting the Importation of Slaves. The couple, alongside 30 other Clotilda survivors, founded Africatown, an all-Black community north of Mobile.

“This initiative is more than just education—it’s about empowerment and creating opportunities that have historically been out of reach for many in our community. We are honored to keep their names alive through this program,” Veda Robbins, the the school administrator and descendant of Pollee and Rose Allen, told Eurweb.



Graduates of the semester-long program will receive a certificate issued by DHL Global Forwarding. Those interested in enrolling in future classes should visit the Embracing Your Past website.

RELATED CONTENT: Patrick Braxton Wins Alabama Town Mayoral Election After Once Being Locked Out Of Town Hall