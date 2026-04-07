News by Mitti Hicks New DHS Secretary Considers Removing International Flights From ‘Sanctuary Cities,’ Raising Concerns His remarks come at a time when an estimated 5 to 7 million international visitors are expected to travel to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.







The newly confirmed Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin has sparked concern over remarks suggesting a reconsideration of international flights in sanctuary cities.

“If they’re a sanctuary city, should they really be processing customs into their city?” Mullin said during an interview with Fox News Host Bret Baier on Monday.

According to the Vera Institute, while there is no official definition of a sanctuary city, it’s described as a municipality, county, or state that limits the use of local resources for federal immigration enforcement.

Proponents argue that these policies enhance public safety by building trust with immigrant communities, ensuring that victims and witnesses report crimes. Opponents like Mullin say these policies violate federal law and hinder immigration enforcement.

“I believe sanctuary cities are not lawful. I don’t think they’re able to do that … so we’re going to take a hard look at this,” he said during his interview. “Seriously, if they’re a sanctuary city and they’re receiving international flights and we’re asking them to partner with us at the airport, but once they walk out of the airport, they’re not gonna enforce immigration policy. Maybe we need to have a really hard look at that because we need a focus on cities that want to work with us.”

Mullin’s comments align with those of his predecessor, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and other former Trump administration cabinet members. Former Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a warning letter to 32 “sanctuary jurisdictions” last year, urging them to comply with federal law or face the consequences.

Lawmakers Respond To DHS Secretary’s Remarks On International Flights

Mullin’s comments have sparked backlash online. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Press Office said on X, “If you thought the economy was bad with Trump’s war driving prices at the pump, just wait until international travel is halted at some of the busiest airports in the world.”

If you thought the economy was bad with Trump’s war driving prices at the pump up … just wait until international travel is halted at some of the busiest airports in the world.



Talk about a stupid idea (no wonder it’s being considered by the Trump Admin). https://t.co/nx216afapt — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) April 6, 2026

Since Trump returned to office, international travel in the U.S. has declined. Data from the World Travel & Tourism Council found that the U.S. was on track to lose over $12 billion in international spending in 2025. Mullin’s remarks come at a time when an estimated 5 to 7 million international visitors are expected to travel to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Juliette Kayyem, former assistant secretary for intergovernmental affairs at DHS, also said on X: “Hello World Cup visitors! All but one of the host cities is governed by a Democrat. Mullin is going to learn soon that his ‘floating’ isn’t going to happen.”

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