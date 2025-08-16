Entertainment by Mary Spiller Diana Ross Steps Down As Godmother Of Royal Caribbean’s Star Of The Seas Music legend Diana Ross has withdrawn, citing “unforeseen circumstances,” just a few days before Star of the Seas' christening voyage.







Diana Ross will no longer serve as godmother for Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Star of the Seas, after her team announced she would miss the highly anticipated christening voyage due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Diana Ross will be unable to appear,” a representative for the 81-year-old music icon told People magazine on Aug. 12.

Royal Caribbean responded with disappointment but said plans to appoint a new godmother are already underway. “We’re disappointed but excited to name a new godmother soon,” the company shared.

Ross was first revealed as godmother in June, with Royal Caribbean president and CEO Michael Bayley calling her an ideal fit. “I couldn’t imagine a more fitting godmother for Star than Diana Ross,” Bayley said in a previous statement.

The three-day showcase voyage, scheduled to depart August 20 from Port Canaveral, Florida, was set to feature a ceremonial champagne christening and a stop at Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

In accepting the honor earlier this summer, Ross said in a release, “I am truly honored to join the Royal Caribbean family. Having spent years creating beautiful music and memories and bringing people together from all over the world, this feels like a perfect continuation of my journey as godmother of Star of the Seas.”

Speaking further to People about the role, Ross said, “I’ve always felt a deep connection to the ocean and the magic it represents — peace, adventure, and awe. When Royal Caribbean reached out to invite me to be the godmother of Star of the Seas, I knew it was something truly special.”

Ross had shared that her children and grandchildren would be joining her on the christening voyage. “That’s really what this ship is all about — joy and family fun,” she said.

The godmother title carries a deep maritime tradition, symbolizing blessings of safety, prosperity, and protection for a new vessel. Royal Caribbean has previously chosen women of global influence for the role, honoring figures such as Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Hudson, Mariah Carey, and Whoopi Goldberg.

