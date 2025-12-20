Food by Ahsan Washington Sip The Season: Diaspora Holiday Drinks Stirring History, Heritage, And Holiday Cheer From creamy coconut punches to ruby-red hibiscus infusions, these drinks carry deep cultural histories.







During the holiday season, African, Caribbean, and Latin American diaspora communities celebrate with joyful gatherings that feature drinks that bring cheer to families and friends. The beverages, which include creamy coconut punches and ruby-red hibiscus infusions, contain deep historical roots along with migration stories and tales of community resilience and joy across generations. Each drink represents the diasporic celebration of togetherness.

The following selection of diasporic holiday beverages will enhance your festive mood.

Puerto Rican Coquito

Puerto Rican Coquito, a creamy coconut-based rum punch, is a cherished holiday tradition throughout Puerto Rican communities especially among families and parranda circles. The drink originates from Puerto Rico, but now people enjoy it throughout the Caribbean region and in the U.S., particularly in diaspora regions such as New York and Florida. At Parrandas (Caribbean Christmas parties) people share Coquito as a symbol of their home and cultural heritage.

Caribbean Sorrel

The Caribbean Sorrel drink features a ruby-red color and is made by brewing the Hibiscus sabdariffa plant with ginger, cloves, cinnamon, while sometimes adding rum and sweeteners. Many regions consume Sorrel throughout the year, but it remains a traditional beverage for Christmas and New Year festivities across the Caribbean. Sorrel connects diasporic cultures through the use of hibiscus, which originates from African culinary traditions that crossed the Atlantic.

Haitian Crémas

Haitian Crémas is a sweet and creamy holiday beverage that features coconut, along with evaporated and condensed milks, spices, lime, vanilla, and Haitian rum. Haitian families and diaspora communities in North America, especially those living in Miami, New York, and Boston, enjoy this drink during their year-end celebrations. Crémas brings holiday warmth and nostalgia to the table, delivering a rich taste that showcases Haiti’s heritage.

Trinidadian Ponche de Crème

Ponche de Crème from Trinidad is a Caribbean cream punch that resembles eggnog and uses milk, eggs, sugar, rum, nutmeg, and citrus notes from Angostura bitters or lime zest. Trinidad and Tobago, along with the wider Caribbean community, love this drink during Christmas time and holiday celebrations.

Caribbean Ginger Beer

The English-speaking Caribbean communities, along with their diasporic families, enjoy Caribbean Ginger Beer, a spicy fermented ginger beverage made from grated ginger, water, sugar, lime, and cloves. The beverage is labeled non-alcoholic, but it tends to pack a punch. Black diasporic communities across Caribbean islands have adopted this drink as a holiday tradition.

Caribbean Peanut Punch

Among Caribbean families and street vendors, the Caribbean Peanut Punch remains a beloved beverage that combines peanuts or peanut butter with milk, condensed milk, sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Occasionally, rum or stout beer gets mixed into the drink. The beverage may have originated in Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago before spreading to diaspora markets. During holidays and special occasions, people serve this drink to deliver comfort and energy. The creamy and spiced flavor of this drink is essential for festive menus and homes that celebrate Caribbean heritage and culinary traditions.

