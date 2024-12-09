Dick Allen, Dave Parker Will Be Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame

Former Major League Baseball players Dick Allen and Dave Parker will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.

The Classic Baseball Era Committee announced the decision on Dec. 8. The other inductees will be announced on Jan. 21 and inducted on July 27, 2025. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America will select the other baseball players.

Dick Allen and Dave Parker will be enshrined in Cooperstown on July 27. https://t.co/xRFTrq6wj7 pic.twitter.com/DFSbGzRzHU — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) December 9, 2024

The late Allen was a seven-time All-Star who played 15 seasons for the Philadelphia Phillies, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Chicago White Sox, and the Oakland Athletic (A’s). Parker, 73, also a seven-time All-Star, played 19 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Cincinnati Reds, the Oakland Athletics, the Milwaukee Brewers, the California Angels, and the Toronto Blue Jays.

A 16-member committee selected Allen and Parker from an eight-person ballot listing candidates whose primary contributions to the sport occurred before 1980. Fourteen members picked Parker, while Allen appeared on 13 of the ballots. Only candidates who received 75% of the votes could make it in.

During his career, Allen hit 351 home runs and 1,119 RBI. He won the 1964 National League Rookie of the Year Award with the Phillies and took home the 1972 American League Most Valuable Player while playing with the White Sox. He hit at least 20 home runs in nine straight seasons and 10 overall while leading his league in slugging percentage three times, extra-base hits three times, and on-base percentage twice.

Parker won two straight NL batting titles in 1977-78 while earning league MVP honors in 1978. He helped the Pirates win the World Series in 1979 and the Athletics in 1989. He led his league in total bases three times and slugging percentage twice. Parker won three Gold Glove Awards and the 1979 All-Star Game MVP Award.

The Induction Ceremony will take place during Hall of Fame Weekend 2025, held from July 25-28 in Cooperstown, N.Y., with the honor on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

