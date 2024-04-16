Vanessa Bryant Gives Los Angeles Dodgers New Kobes

On April 13, “Mamba Day,” the anniversary of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s last NBA game, his widow, Vanessa, gifted the Los Angeles Dodgers exclusive Kobe footwear.

Mamba Forever. Thank you for the gift, Vanessa Bryant! Can’t wait to celebrate the anniversary of Kobe’s historic last game in style. #MambaDay pic.twitter.com/nvinwH0Tni — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 13, 2024

According to Sports Illustrated, the Major League Baseball team was given the Nike Kobe 6 LA Dodgers PE shoes on April 13, the eighth anniversary of Mamba Day.

Every member of the Dodgers received a pair of custom Kobes. “These are ridiculous,” said Dave Roberts, the Dodgers’ manager. “I’m going to rock these with Mamba pride.”

From an incredible Dodger Stadium debut to players getting exclusive pairs, the Kobe 6 Protro “Dodgers” are becoming a highly sought-after sneaker. We look back at the timeline of one of the Black Mamba’s most beautiful shoes 🤩 A thread: pic.twitter.com/zRshMQxgqm — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) April 14, 2024

It was an exciting day for Kobe Bryant fans.

According to SportsNation, Nike celebrated Mamba Day when it released three past versions of Kobe sneakers: the Kobe 8 Protro Venice Beach, the Kobe 6 Protro Italian Camo, and the Kobe 4 Protro Philly. Fans and customers could purchase them on the SNKRS app or the Nike site.

All three sneakers cost $190 each. The Kobe 8 Protro Venice Beach was also available for $120 for grade school sizes and $90 for little kids’ sizes.

As a bonus, Nike’s competitor, Adidas, released a Kobe-branded sneaker on Mamba Day. The Adidas Crazy 98 cost $150 and was sold on the Adidas website.

Bryant, who spent his entire career with the Lakers, won the NBA championship five times, was a two-time Finals MVP, and the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player.

During his career, he was an 18-time All-Star and the youngest player to reach 30,000 points. Bryant retired in 2016 and scored an NBA season-high 60 points in his final game. The 41-year-old basketball legend died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others on Jan. 26, 2020.