News by Sharelle B. McNair GOP Suggests Ilhan Omar 'Keep Her Mouth Shut' After Claiming She Called For Trump's Execution With Pedophile Reference







Another day, another rift between Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and President Donald Trump loyalists.

This time, the White House and supporters of Trump claim Omar called for his execution after labeling him “The leader of the Pedophile Protection Party.”

The congresswoman reposted a clip from the president’s recent interview with Fox Business, in which he discussed the government’s ongoing probe into fraud claims in Minnesota.

Instead of just answering the question straightforwardly, Trump blamed the fraud on the Somali community — and unleashed more banter against Omar, calling her “fake.”

So Omar took some time to bite back, saying he is “trying to deflect attention from his name being all over the Epstein files.” “At least in Somalia, they execute pedophiles, not elect them,” she wrote on X.

The leader of the Pedophile Protection Party is trying to deflect attention from his name being all over the Epstein files.



At least in Somalia they execute pedophiles not elect them. https://t.co/xC3Ype3zXI — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 10, 2026

The tweet sparked controversy and criticism from lawmakers, including Republican House Oversight Committee Chairman and Kentucky Rep. James Comer, who called her comments out of line and said she should “keep her mouth shut.”

“Of all the people to make any comments, Ilhan Omar is the one person in Congress who probably needs to keep her mouth shut if she’s going to tweet anything,” he told NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich, who said she is “clearly calling for violence against President Trump for something he did not do.”

"Ilhan Omar really needs to keep her mouth shut."@RepJamesComer responds to @IlhanMN comments on "X" about Trump trying to deflect attention from his name being all over the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/zdN9iTFcji — Katie Pavlich Tonight (@KatiePavlichNN) February 12, 2026

Sending shockwaves, the White House caught wind of Omar’s remarks. “It should deeply concern every single American that Congresswoman Omar is spreading such egregious lies and calling for the execution of President Trump, who has already survived two assassination attempts,” a spokesperson said, according to TMZ.

The statement continues to use Democratic rhetoric seemingly against them, claiming “Democrats should immediately condemn this post and urge their colleague to stop lying and inciting political violence against the sitting President.”

However, it’s not that easy.

For months — even years — Trump and members of his administration have bashed Omar, calling for her to be deported after she has sustained threats against her and her family.

On social media, users suggest conservative outrage supports claims that Trump committed wrongdoing against minors since her words showcased what happens to pedophiles in her homeland.

