Ilhan Omar Rejects Intimidation After Being Targeted In Town Hall Assault

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is proof that Minnesota is built to fight after she continued her speech following being sprayed by an unknown substance during a Minneapolis town hall discussion.

Omar was speaking about her stance on the tragic instances that have taken place in the city and throughout the state at the hands of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), taking the lives of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. “ICE cannot be reformed, ICE cannot be rehabilitated. We must abolish ICE,” Omar said.

Shortly after, a man was seen standing up and approaching Omar at the podium, spraying her with an unknown substance.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) assaulted during town hall meeting: "Here's the reality that people like this ugly man don't understand; we are Minnesota strong and we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us." pic.twitter.com/Ud5l3yP4lQ — CSPAN (@cspan) January 28, 2026

Security and those standing behind her immediately came to her assistance. While her team could be heard urging her to go get checked out, the congresswoman was overheard saying, “That’s what they want.”

“Please don’t let them have the show,” the leader was heard saying.

“Here is the reality that people like this ugly man don’t understand. We are Minnesota strong, and we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they may throw at us.”

According to ABC News, the Minneapolis Police Department identified the suspect as 55-year-old Anthony James Kazmierczak, who was charged with third-degree assault.

Following the troubling incident, Omar told reporters that she won’t be intimidated by anyone as she is a survivor. “You know, I’ve survived more, and I’m definitely going to survive intimidation and whatever these people think that they can throw at me because I’m built that way,” she said.

Before the Trump administration targeted Minnesota and the city of Minneapolis, Omar had been attacked by President Donald Trump, referring to her as a “fake sleazebag” and calling for her and other members of the Somali community to be thrown out of the U.S.

When asked for his thoughts on the attack, the president revealed he doesn’t have any, even blaming her for the attack. “I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud,” Trump said.

“She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”

The president may not believe her, but many supporters on social media were praising how she handled herself during the situation. One X user even pointed out how Omar approached the man after he was taken down by security, seemingly standing up for herself. “Can we talk about how Ilhan Omar was ready to throw hands with a man twice her size and then just got straight back to work?” @karlykingsley wrote.

“I wish I lived in Minnesota just so I could vote for her.”

Can we talk about how Ilhan Omar was ready to throw hands with a man twice her size and then just got straight back to work? I wish I lived in Minnesota just so I could vote for her. — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) January 28, 2026

Another pointed out how her survival makes her more American than most, especially Trump. “Ilhan Omar spent four years in a refugee camp and ended up becoming a Congresswoman,” @strandjunker said.

“She represents the best of America, while Donald Trump represents the worst.”

