Diddy And Jermaine Dupri 'Verzuz' Battle Has Not Yet Been Confirmed

The highly-anticipated VERZUZ battle between hip-hop icons Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jermaine “JD” Dupri might seem to be in motion.
According to a video shared May 7 by noted hip-hop journalist Brian “B. Dot” Miller, the Bad Boy Records head honcho, Diddy, seemingly confirmed the exciting news to veteran rapper, Busta Rhymes.
“We’re gon’ have you out the rafters flying out the sky,” Diddy told Busta in the video. Busta replied, “That’s my type of talk.”
However, TMZ has reported the clip that’s circulating the internet is not a confirmation for the highly-anticipated Verzuz battle between the two super producers. The report says the video of Diddy talking was taken out of context.
Dupri, the So So Def CEO, first called out Diddy back in 2021.
The Verzuz battle was created by music producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. The initial Verzuz battle kicked off with Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, who both won an NAACP Image Award for the creation of Verzuz, battling on Instagram Live in March 2020.
Other Verzuz battles include Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds vs. Teddy Riley, The Lox vs. The Diplomats, Snoop Dogg vs. the late-DMX, Gladys Knight vs. Patti LaBelle, Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu, Brandy vs. Monica, Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole, among several others. After proving to be a huge success, Verzuz began a partnership with Apple Music and Twitter in Aug. 2020. In 2021, Verzuz was acquired by TrillerNet.
