Diddy And Jermaine Dupri 'Verzuz' Battle Has Not Yet Been Confirmed

The highly-anticipated VERZUZ battle between hip-hop icons Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jermaine “JD” Dupri might seem to be in motion.

According to a video shared May 7 by noted hip-hop journalist Brian “B. Dot” Miller, the Bad Boy Records head honcho, Diddy, seemingly confirmed the exciting news to veteran rapper, Busta Rhymes.

“We’re gon’ have you out the rafters flying out the sky,” Diddy told Busta in the video. Busta replied, “That’s my type of talk.”

However, TMZ has reported the clip that’s circulating the internet is not a confirmation for the highly-anticipated Verzuz battle between the two super producers. The report says the video of Diddy talking was taken out of context.

“Multiple sources connected to the situation relay to TMZ Hip Hop that no Verzuz has been scheduled for now or in the future,” TMZ reported.

Dupri, the So So Def CEO, first called out Diddy back in 2021.

“Somebody let @Diddy know I’m @thegarden right now ! And he gon need some training for me,’ JD boasted in a tweet.

Not the one to shrink from a challenge, Diddy wasted no time responding to JD.

“Beloved you my n*gga but your arms too short to box with God!!” You ain’t got enough hits,” Diddy replied. “I’ll smash you with just biggie n Mary. But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend. Dre the only one can get in the ring w me.”