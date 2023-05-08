Jennifer Hudson Says She's Up For A VERZUZ With Fantasia

Jennifer Hudson has been busy being one of daytime television’s most celebrated new hosts on her eponymous talk show, where she regularly shares the mic with her musical guests.

Though the EGOT winner has not released a new project in some time, fans are still eager to hear from her. Rumblings of a potential VERZUZ between her and fellow American Idol alumna Fantasia Barrino have been a longtime topic on Twitter. It seems that Hudson is all the way here for it.

During a recent visit to her show, superstar producer Swizz Beatz asked Hudson whether she’d be interested in giving the fans what they desire.

HERE FOR IT OR KEEP IT? 👀 | Jennifer Hudson tells Swizz Beatz that she’s down for a Verzuz against Fantasia. Who do you think would take this? pic.twitter.com/s5gW6mRfCN — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) May 6, 2023



“That’s what y’all want? I mean Miss Fantasia done shot a whole movie that I’m excited about. When she’s done with that and when I’m done shooting here, we may get to do that. We’ll see!” she said.

Hudson and Barrino have had equally successful careers since getting their start on the popular singing competition show. They both finished in the top 10 but the latter took home the top prize.

Hudson would go on to star in the film remake of the iconic stage musical Dreamgirls, which earned her a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2006. Two years later, she appeared in another hit movie, Sex and the City. Barrino has also enjoyed her share of accolades since she serenaded her way into America’s hearts with her rendition of the Porgy and Bess standout track, “Summertime.” The Grammy-award-winning singer also received rave reviews for her 2007 portrayal as Celie in the Broadway production of The Color Purple, a role she’ll reprise in the upcoming film adaptation. She’s also a New York Times bestselling author.

Fantasia has yet to confirm her willingness, but our fingers are crossed for a face-off between two divas.

