'Uncanceling the Canceled': Diddy Announces Travis Scott Will Perform at Billboard Music Awards

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will executive produce the upcoming Billboard Music Awards.

But to do it, he had one caveat. Diddy demanded that rapper Travis Scott take the stage and perform to curb cancel culture.

“I am uncanceling the canceled,” said Diddy in an exclusive with REVOLT Black News. “There will be no canceling on my watch. Love is about forgiveness… so that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform. It’s going to be a great night.”

On Monday, the Revolt TV founder announced that he had “great, breaking news.”

In a video clip the Bad Boy executive posted to his Instagram account, Combs stated that he demanded Scott perform at the awards show, and NBC said yes.

“I have some great, breaking news. This just in. For the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday, I made a request, I made a demand. I said my brother Travis Scott has to perform. Diddy’s hosting the show. I’m executive producing, he has to perform and NBC said yes. So, it’s going down. Sunday, Travis Scott will be performing, yes, let’s go, now that’s love.”