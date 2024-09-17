Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Diddy Arrested In New York City Following Grand Jury Indictment Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo says, 'Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.'







Entertainment mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested in Manhattan on Sept. 16 after months of speculation after several people filed lawsuits against him in the last year.

According to The Associated Press, the “No Way Out” music producer was apprehended by federal agents after he was indicted by a federal grand jury and placed in custody. The charges Diddy is facing have not been revealed but Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan did state the indictment will be unsealed on Sept. 17.

“We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time,” Williams said in a written statement.

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo did confirm that his client had been cooperating with the federal investigation but expressed disappointment with Monday’s actions. The charges were expected as the mogul moved back to New York last week.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Agnifilo said.

“He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal.”

“Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Diddy’s recent legal troubles started in November 2023 after his former girlfriend and artist, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura filed an explosive lawsuit accusing him of troublesome activities including sexual abuse, physical beatings, and sex trafficking. Less than 24 hours after she filed papers, the lawsuit was settled.

Several lawsuits were filed against Diddy, the most recent one was announced by former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard on Sept. 10. In her suit, she explicitly alleges she saw him being violent toward former girlfriends, Cassie and Kim Porter.