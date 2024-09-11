Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Former Danity Kane Member Dawn Richard Sues Diddy For Sexual Assault Richard claimed that the 54-year-old groped her while working as one of his artists.







Former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard has sued Sean “Diddy” Combs for sexual assault while also alleging she saw him being violent toward Cassie and Kim Porter.

According to Rolling Stone, Richard claimed that the 54-year-old groped her while working as one of his artists. Richard initially met Combs in 2004 on his MTV show “Making the Band.” While in his presence from 2009 to 2011, Combs reportedly forced himself into her changing room. He reportedly touched her butt while also attempting to grab her breast, as detailed in the lawsuit filed on Sept. 10.

In addition to the unwanted touches, Richard alleges Combs “manipulated her with mantras that submission to his depraved demands was necessary for career advancement, instilling in her the belief that such abuse and exploitation were required for female artists to succeed in the music industry.” The lawsuit also stated that Combs called the show contestants “fat,” ugly,” “b-tches” and “hoes.”

Prior to his directed attacks at Richard, she allegedly witnessed him assaulting his former girlfriends. Kim Porter, the deceased mother of three of Combs’ children, reportedly left his studio in 2005 with her face visibly beaten. In 2009, Richard also claims she saw a drugged-up Diddy assaulting his other partner, Cassie, in his Los Angeles residence. The lawsuit detailed that he threw the “Me & You” singer against the wall, choked her, and dragged her up a flight of stairs.

After Richard and fellow “Dirty Money” girl group member Kalenna Harper advised Cassie to leave, Combs reportedly threatened them.

“Y’all b-tches don’t get in my relationship,” he allegedly yelled. “Don’t tell my b-tch [Cassie] what she need to be doing … Just make money and shut the f-ck up … I end artists … I shelve careers … You could be missing … You b-tches want to die today.”

However, the abuse did not stop. Richard detailed other incidents, accusing the disgraced media mogul of locking her in a car for two hours. He also allegedly forced her to rehearse for two days without sleep, causing fatigue and a skin rash. After she revealed Combs’ actions to her father, the entertainer allegedly told the parent to “think about your daughter’s career” when he came to rescue her.

A federal investigation and multiple lawsuits continue to swirl around Combs. However, he has yet to respond to the latest onslaught of allegations against him.

