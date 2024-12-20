Eyewitness Says Diddy ‘Astonishingly Thinner’ At Court Appearance

Sean “Diddy” Combs appeared in court on Dec. 18, where he appeared “astonishingly thinner” and as if jail “is starting to wear on him,” an eyewitness said.

Law & Crime reporter Elizabeth Millner attended Combs’ hearing on his federal sex trafficking and racketeering case and noted how different he looks after spending the last three months at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“He appeared just astonishingly thinner, which you can expect [from him being] inside a federal detention center for a couple of months now,” Millner said after the hearing.

“A lot different from the luxury lifestyle that he was living before, but he appeared very noticeably thinner and maybe being locked up in detention is starting to wear on him.”

His usually dark hair also “appeared grayer a little bit,” she added.

A source close to the embattled hip-hop mogul responded to the claims, saying Combs is “fit, healthy, and fully focused on his defense,” Page Six reports.

“He has been very active, remains in good spirits, and, as always, he was happy to see his children,” the insider added, noting how the Bad Boy founder has been working out regularly.

Combs remains in jail after being denied bail three times. He is awaiting the start of his federal trial on May 5, 2025, on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The “Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems” rapper continues to maintain his innocence as numerous alleged victims press forward with lawsuits against the incarcerated music producer. The legal actions began after his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, sued him in November 2023, accusing him of abuse and trafficking.

Combs settled the lawsuit within 24 hours of its filing. However, the move appeared to open the floodgates, with many others coming forward with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Lawsuits continue to mount while Combs remains behind bars, with one lawyer citing up to 300 potential cases against him.

RELATED CONTENT: No One Is Interested In Buying Diddy’s Beverly Hills Mansion