No One Is Interested In Buying Diddy’s Beverly Hills Mansion

The Beverly Hills mansion that Sean “Diddy” Combs put up for sale in September for $61 million has not attracted many buyers.

According to TMZ, the home that was raided by Homeland Security back in March as part of the government’s sex trafficking investigation into the entertainment mogul does not have any prospective buyers since the property was posted for sale. The media outlet states that real estate sources have verified that there have been “only a few” potential buyers. So far, no one has expressed interest in owning the mansion. Sources have even said that while a married couple looked at the house, the woman was “creeped out” and anxious to leave.

Other realtors have stated that the asking price of $61 million is too much for the home Diddy previously occupied. They added that with the beginning of the holiday season already here, there’s no chance of any interest as the real estate market slows down through the end of the year.

Page Six reported that Diddy bought the two-story mansion 10 years ago for under $40 million. It is located along “Billionaire’s Row,” which includes some of the most expensive neighborhoods in L.A., like Holmby Hills, Beverly Hills, and Bel Air.

During March’s raid, federal agents reportedly seized many items, including guns and electronics.

The former Bad Boy Entertainment executive is currently incarcerated after the Feds arrested him on federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty and is expected to go on trial in May 2025.

Agents arrested the “No Way Out” music producer in Manhattan on Sept. 16, following months of speculation, after several lawsuits were filed against him in the last year. The plethora of legal paperwork filed against the entertainment mogul started in November 2023 after his former girlfriend and artist, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, filed a lawsuit that accused him of troublesome acts against her, including sexual abuse, physical beatings, and sex trafficking. Less than 24 hours after she filed papers, the lawsuit was settled.