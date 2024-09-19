Federal Judge Denies Diddy’s Bail Request A Second Time

After Sean “Diddy” Combs was taken in and arrested on Sept. 16, at a hearing the next day, the judge denied him bail and ordered the mogul to remain in jail. His attorneys immediately appealed the decision and went before the court on Sept. 18. After presenting their case to another federal judge, he was denied again. He will stay in jail until the trial takes place.

According to CNN, attorneys for Diddy appeared before Judge Andrew Carter in hopes of getting their client out of jail in preparation for his defense in the charges levied against him. But Carter denied the request, partly because he felt that, based on what prosecutors presented, his “bigger concern deals with the danger of obstruction of justice and the danger of witness tampering,” said Carter.

The Mount Vernon-raised businessman is facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors stated that Diddy could obstruct the case with the possibility of witness tampering, as they provided proof that he had already done so. They likened his attempt by saying, “The risk of danger is acute.”

They also mentioned that he was allegedly in possession of a cache of weapons that were discovered in the closet of his bedroom, which were found during home raids conducted on his properties earlier this year. He also has access to millions of dollars, as well as private planes that would make him a flight risk.

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, attempted to offer a bail package that they hoped would sway the judge to allow him out on bail.

This included a $50 million bond co-signed by the entertainment mogul, his mother, and several family members. They also offered that he would surrender his passport, submit himself to home confinement, weekly drug testing, and a visitor log that authorities can check.

However, this didn’t move the judge, as she stated her concerns about “obstruction of justice and the danger of witness tampering.”

Yet, his attorney threw in some more conditions in hopes Judge Carter would relent. This included a proposal to place “strenuous and maybe unusual conditions” to address her concerns, stating that Diddy would have no access to a cell phone or internet and would have an intelligence firm staffed with former state and federal officials to monitor the home around the clock.

“Any witness intimidation would be completely nullified,” Agnifilo said.

Carter once again rejected the effort and stated that the government met its burden of proof.

The 54-year-old multi-hyphenate faces a life sentence based on the severity of the charges and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 9. Agnifilo told CNN he will appeal the ruling once more.