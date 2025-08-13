Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Diddy Now Wants $100M In Revised Defamation Lawsuit Against Accuser And News Outlet Combs has now included NewsNation in his defamation lawsuit initially against Courtney Burgess.







Sean “Diddy” Combs wants all to pay for his damaged reputation since receiving a split verdict in his RICO trial.

In an amending legal filing, Combs now seeks $100 million from Courtney Burgess and cable network NewsNation for “significant reputational damage” in their coverage of his legal battles. Burgess went on the platform in October 2024. He accused Diddy of sexual assault while claiming to have video evidence of the occurrence.

Ahead of his criminal trial, Diddy responded to the allegations with his own $50 million defamation lawsuit against Burgess. Since his trial ended with a polarizing split verdict, including acquittals for sex trafficking and racketeering, Combs has become empowered to ramp up the defamation case.

Now, on the other side of a civil suit, he has included NewsNation as a defendant for broadcasting Burgess’ assertions, per HipHopDx. He also raised the stakes to $100 million for the “all-you-can-eat buffet of lies” he alleges both parties promoted.

“In this pitiful spectacle, all pretense of objectivity has been abandoned, as a global audience feasts at the all-you-can-eat buffet of wild lies and conspiracy theories. Mitchell [Burgess’ attorney] and Burgess are among the worst perpetrators in this offensive scenario,” detailed the amended lawsuit.

The legal teams for both Burgess and NewsNation have yet to respond to the claims. In the meantime, Diddy sits in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being denied bail attempts.

Although Combs received some acquittals, the jury did find him guilty of transportation of prostitution. The charges carry a sentence of up to 20 years. Judge Arun Subramanian did not allow Combs to go free, citing no “exceptional reasons” to forego mandatory detention requirements. The judge also noted his history of domestic violence as another reason for the refusal.

Given the denied bail requests, the 55-year-old disgraced mogul must remain in jail until his sentencing hearing on Oct. 3. While a presidential pardon remains a possibility, Trump has not moved forward on the matter as of late.

RELATED CONTENT: TikTok-Fueled Boycott Exposes Deep Divide Between Black Americans and Africans; It’s Time To Knock It Off

