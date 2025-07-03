Diddy Fans Celebrate RICO Verdict By Dousing Themselves In Baby Oil

Fans of Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his avoiding a life sentence by pouring baby oil all over their bodies outside the Manhattan courtroom that was the setting of the hip-hop impresario’s lengthy trial.

In a surprising display of support for the entertainment mogul after a jury convicted him of only three of the five charges against him, fans were seen applying the slippery skin product to their skin in celebration. The scene was captivating as it was unexpected and, to some, just plain old confusing.

In one video clip, a man is seen dancing after having baby oil poured on him. He reportedly covered the case as it unfolded and was seen celebrating as if he had won the lottery himself. As he danced, people cheered him on.

Then, a young lady, who was wearing a blue wig, threw herself into the mix, requesting to be doused as she jumped into the center of the crowd, removing her wig and seemingly, ready to take off her clothes as an “oiler” splashed her. Others were hooting and hollering. Camera phones were out, capturing the event.

The “celebration” took place Wednesday, July, 2 after a federal jury acquitted Diddy of federal charges of sex trafficking and operating a criminal enterprise. It did find him guilty of a Mann Act violation, (two counts of transportation for purposes of prostitution) which could still keep him in prison for a maximum sentence of 20 years.

After Diddy’s attorney requested that he immediately be released until his sentencing, Judge Arun Subramanian denied it, stating the entertainment mogul will stay imprisoned until he is sentenced later this year.

