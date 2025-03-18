Diddy Encourages Ye To ‘Have Some Fun’ During Leaked Phone Conversation

A conversation that took place between music industry veterans Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and music stalwart Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently in jail awaiting trial, was just released via The Shade Room’s Instagram account.

The leaked discussion revealed Diddy giving Ye advice for his music career. The “No Way Out” music producer encouraged the controversial recording artist to “have some fun” and told him to start smiling again. Ye can be seen in the grainy video talking to Diddy on speakerphone.

“I need you out there, you feel me,” Diddy told Ye. “Have some f*cking fun n***a. We not having no fun and get behind the mic, have some fun. Chop up them samples, and get back on your hitman vibe. Have some fun. Get back to smiling. F**k these other motherf**kers. They are wasting your time.”

Diddy thanked the “College Dropout” rapper for checking up on him and his children, saying that no one has done so since he was arrested after being charged with sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy. His upcoming trial is scheduled to start jury selection on May 5.

“Ain’t nobody reach out to them, ain’t nobody call, you know what I’m saying. Nobody,” Combs stated while speaking to Ye.

The leaked conversation comes after Ye’s song, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” which features Diddy and his son, King Combs, and Ye’s daughter, North West, and singer Jasmine Williams, was teased over the weekend.

Diddy certainly has faith in Ye and told him that he wants to see the Chicago rapper “tear down the stadiums” as he tells him that he needs to see the performer back on stage enjoying himself.

“Put that love in your heart, man, and enjoy yourself, man. When I get out there, man, I want to see you f**king tear down the stadiums. I need to see you back on that stage, f**king actually rapping and performing and everything. I be dreaming of that sh**.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

RELATED CONTENT: Gene Deal Alleges Diddy Is Orchestrating The Sale Of The Notorious B.I.G.’s Publishing