Gene Deal Alleges Diddy Is Orchestrating The Sale Of The Notorious B.I.G.’s Publishing

According to Diddy’s former bodyguard, individuals have reportedly been appointed to oversee the sale of The Notorious B.I.G.’s music publishing, and the deal may not be in the best interest of the late rapper’s children.

Gene Deal sat down with The Art of Dialogue, where he claimed that Sean “Diddy” Comb worked with Wayne Barrow and Mark Pitts to sell Biggie’s publishing while his mother, Voletta, was sick in hospice.

“Knowing this lady was sick and she was in a hospice, these guys, Wayne Barrow, and Mark Pitts, went on and started working out deals to allegedly sell Big’s publishing, his marketing, all his rights to everything,” Deal explained.

“They are working out a deal for them because it ain’t for Ms. Wallace. It ain’t for Big’s kids,” he added. “The executives of that is Wayne Barrow and Mark Pitts. Those are the dudes that Puff put in the play. I can’t believe this. These are the dudes that, when Big died, they took over the marketing and the publishing and everything.”

Deal claims the deal could be worth over $150 million, and those involved haven’t made any mention of Biggie’s kids or widow, Faith Evans.

“They didn’t say nothing about Big’s kid, CJ, Tatiana, or they didn’t say nothing about Faith. But they about to get paid,” he said.

Deal also claimed that Biggie’s mother never “trusted” Diddy and would avoid him at events as she “knew he might have had something to do with her son’s death.”

“And now she’s taking it to her grave. It’s sad. And these dudes are about to get paid from that, from sticking around,” Deal said.

