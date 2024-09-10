Diddy Loses $100M Lawsuit After Alleged Sexual Assault Of Michigan Prisoner

As the third quarter approaches, Diddy’s year seems to be getting worse. A man currently incarcerated in Michigan has been awarded a default judgment in the amount of $100 million against the former Bad Boy executive.

According to The Detroit Metro Times, Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith was issued the $100 million judgment from Lenawee County Circuit Court Judge Anna Marie Anzalone on Sept. 9. In a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, the 51-year-old inmate claimed that Diddy allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted him over 25 years ago in 1997 at a party in Detroit, according to court records.

A default judgment was given to Cardello-Smith after Diddy failed to appear at a virtual hearing on Sept. 9.

Cardello-Smith is currently in prison at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon Heights.

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, responded to the judgment in a written statement to the media outlet.

“This man is a convicted felon and sexual predator, who has been sentenced on 14 counts of sexual assault and kidnapping over the last 26 years. His resume now includes committing a fraud on the court from prison, as Mr. Combs has never heard of him, let alone been served with any lawsuit. Mr. Combs looks forward to having this judgment swiftly dismissed.”

The Detroit Metro Times stated that Cardello-Smith claims Diddy allegedly visited him in prison and produced prison facility information that revealed the “No Way Out” producer’s name logged with the prison system. He alleged that Diddy offered him $2.3 million to dismiss the lawsuit, but the offer was rejected.

In an earlier ruling on Aug. 7, Judge Anzalone issued a temporary restraining order so Diddy couldn’t sell assets that could be used to compensate Cardello-Smith for possible damages if he emerged victorious in the lawsuit against Diddy.

