Entertainment by Mitti Hicks Diddy Selling His $61 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Raided By Homeland Security Diddy is selling his $61 million Beverly Hills mansion that Homeland Security raided as a part of a reported sex trafficking investigation in March.







According to Page Six, the home hit the market on Sunday in the Platinum Triangle in Los Angeles. This area includes some of the most expensive neighborhoods in L.A., including Holmby Hills, Beverly Hills, and Bel-Air.

The home is on Billionaire’s Row, home to Kylie Jenner, fashion icon Alexandra Von Furstenberg, and many others.

Diddy reportedly purchased the two-story mansion in 2014 for an estimated $39.5 million. It is on 1.3 acres and has more than 13,000 square feet of living space.

According to Realtor.com, the property is described in its listing as one of the area’s “most spectacular and beautiful estates.” The home has ten bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and other impressive amenities, such as a bar, a wine cellar, a library, a gym, an indoor sauna, and a pool.

Even more impressive is the state-of-the-art theatre, which can accommodate 35 people. The property also includes a two-story guest house, a spa building with a beauty salon, and more.

While there’s no word why the music mogul is selling the home, it could be a signal of some trouble for Diddy, who, in addition to the investigation, has had his slew of legal woes after several civil lawsuits were filed against the rapper, per NBC News. At least four women and one accused him of rape and unwanted sexual contact.

Federal agents executed searches of Diddy’s properties, where they reportedly seized guns and electronics.

While Diddy denied the allegations and has not been charged by federal authorities, he settled with his former romantic partner Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, in court for $30 million. In a lawsuit filed against her ex-lover, she accused Diddy of rape and sexual and physical abuse.

Then, in May, security video obtained by CNN appeared to show Diddy assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016. Following the allegations against him, Diddy has lost several deals, including a Hulu reality show, Peloton stopped using his music, he had to return his key to New York City, and more.