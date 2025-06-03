Clothes That Diddy Wore In ‘Monster’s Ball’ Being Auctioned Online

The clothes that Sean “Diddy” Combs wore in the 2001 Oscar-winning film, Monster’s Ball starring Halle Berry and Billy Bob Thornton, are being auctioned off.

The movie is best known for Berry’s history-making performance. She became the first Black woman to win a Best Actor Oscar in 2002.

In a posting on the auction website, GWS Auctions, the blue jeans, sweatshirt, and footwear the entertainment mogul donned in the film as Lawrence Musgrove are listed. Located in the Artifacts of Hollywood and Music section of the site, live bidding starts June 7 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Bidding starts at $100 with increments of $20 for each subsequent bid.

“This ensemble was worn by Sean (P. Diddy) Combs as he portrayed ‘Lawrence Musgrove’ in the 2001 romantic drama film, Monster’s Ball,” the description reads. “The costume is worn by Sean Combs during the beginning to middle of the film while in prison and meeting with his son and wife ‘Leticia’ (portrayed by Halle Berry) to say goodbye before being executed. The ensemble includes a short-sleeved white Hanes crew neck t-shirt, light grey crew neck sweatshirt with cut-off sleeves, a pair of Faded Glory blue jeans and a pair of black canvas slip-on shoes.”

Although he’s not facing execution, Combs is on trial, possibly facing a life sentence if convicted on a number of charges by the federal government. The entertainment industry veteran has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial is in its fourth week. People reported that someone heckled Diddy on June 3. After calling out his name, the woman reportedly said, “These motherf**kers are laughing at you. Then she yelled out to the courtroom, “You’re laughing at a Black man’s legacy,” and added, “Pull your gun out, ninja, I dare you.”

Judge Arun Subramanian ordered the woman removed from the courtroom.

RELATED CONTENT: Hazing Survivor Haunted By Caleb Wilson’s Death At Southern University