Diddy Reportedly Sells Private Jet For $4 Milly

After reportedly earning millions from his private jet during his ongoing incarceration, Sean “Diddy” Combs has sold it.

Business Insider said that Silver Air Private Jets confirmed that Diddy sold the Gulfstream G550 last October.

The No Way Out producer, who has been in prison since being accused of various federal charges in September 2024, including RICO charges, reportedly made about $4 million from 126 charter flights during his time behind bars.

A purchase price was not disclosed, but online listings for a pre-owned G550 from that year typically range from $20 million to $30 million. Records show that the jet, which was registered as N1969C, was previously listed as owned by LoveAir LLC, which was owned by Diddy. Now, the tail number is T7-OKS and has been registered in San Marino.

Diddy is currently imprisoned in Fort Dix in New Jersey after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He is serving a 50-month prison sentence, and is set to be released in May 2028.

Although the Yonkers-raised executive sought a pardon from President Donald Trump, the president said that’s unlikely to happen.

According to USA Today, Trump told New York Times reporters that, after receiving a clemency request from Diddy, he is not considering granting it. Trump told reporters the request was done through a letter and offered to reveal it. (He did not.)

Trump said he and Diddy were on friendly terms until his first term as president.

“You know, I was very friendly with him,” Trump told Newsmax host Rob Finnerty in August. “I got along with him great; seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well, but when I ran for office he was very hostile.”

