Diddy Making Millions Renting Private Jet While In Prison

As the world tunes into the Federal RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) trial for Sean “Diddy” Combs, and he may be paying a hefty price toward attorneys’ fees, he is also collecting millions through the rental of a private jet that the entertainment mogul owns.

According to The U.S. Sun, the Gulfstream G550 jet Diddy owns has made about $4 million in the past eight months since he has been jailed for the crimes he’s accused of committing. The plane has made approximately 126 trips since September 2024.

Customers have been renting the aircraft, which has 14 seats, on celebrity charter broker sites, not realizing that Diddy owns it. Luxury rental operator Silver Air operates the flights and advertises itself as a company with a “comprehensive fleet of luxury aircraft.” Records allegedly reveal that the Gulfstream G550 has been rented at least every other day as it has traveled 149,540 miles, with each trip averaging 1,186 miles.

A posting on the Jettly website states that renting out the costly aircraft will cost at least $32,597.

The plane, which was built in 2015, has used 136,665 gallons of fuel and is registered to LOVEAIR LLC, which is stationed at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles.

Diddy has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty and faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted on the most serious count.

NBC News reported that the trial has continued with the testimony of a woman who purportedly worked for Diddy as his personal assistant for several years and is using a pseudonym, “Mia,” to testify against the No Way Out producer. She has returned to the stand after accusing Diddy of sexually assaulting her multiple times while she was employed by him last week in the Manhattan courtroom.

