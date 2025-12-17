Lights, Camera, Litigation: Diddy Heads To The Hot Seat For January Video Deposition

Sean “Diddy” Combs will be in front of the cameras in January for a videotaped deposition for a civil lawsuit against the shamed entertainment mogul.

According to AllHipHop, the “Press Play” music producer will have attorneys visit him at Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey, where he is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted on two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act.

The visit is to obtain testimony from Diddy in connection with a civil lawsuit filed by April Lampros, who has accused him of sexual assault, coercion, and abuse of authority.

The video deposition is slated for Jan. 26, 2026.

In her suit, Lampros alleges that Diddy threatened her with retaliation and humiliation if she revealed her accusations to anyone. The threats also included the release of intimate pictures or videos that he may have allegedly recorded without her permission.

Lampros’ attorneys, who cited New York civil procedure rules that allow the deposition of jailed defendants, coordinated the sit-down with the Federal Bureau of Prisons to secure a legal visitation room for the testimony.

Diddy will be questioned about allegations made against him by Lampros dating back to the 1990s.

The lawyers plan on asking him about his relationships with other women, the allegations of intimidation tactics and coercion, as well as his control over his record label, Bad Boy Records, and related entities. An inquiry will be placed about testimony and documents related to the 1996 transfer of Bad Boy co-founder Kirk Burrowes’ ownership interest.

All video footage must be filmed in its entirety.

Diddy is embroiled in multiple lawsuits, including one he filed seeking $100 million from NBCUniversal and Peacock following the release of the Diddy: Making of a Bad Boy documentary earlier this year. In November, the broadcasting giant argued that it wants the suit dismissed based on the entertainment mogul’s own words.

The broadcasting company, which premiered the doc Jan. 14 on Peacock, claims that at Diddy’s sentencing, he said, “Because of my decisions, I lost my freedom. I lost my career. I totally destroyed my reputation.”

That one sentence is why the “No Way Out” producer cannot blame NBCUniversal for his portrayal in the documentary, NBC Universal says.

